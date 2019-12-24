Solar Eclipse: Odisha govt declares holiday for govt offices, courts on December 26

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Odisha government on Tuesday announced that all the state government offices, revenue and magisterial courts will remain closed on December 26 due to Solar Eclipse.

"The government of Odisha has been pleased to declare that the state government offices, as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive), will remain closed on December 26 (Thursday) on the occasion of Solar Eclipse," the government said in an official statement.

The notification was sent by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management of Odisha. (ANI)

