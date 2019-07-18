Solar power lights up this Puducherry house

Puducherry [India], July 18 (ANI): In the era where the use of solar energy is being extensively called for, this household in Puducherry is entirely running on solar power.

Setting goals high, Dr Brahmanand Mohanty and Arti Mohanty adapted the solar lifestyle in 2002.

Dr Brahmanand Mohanty, Professor, Asian Institute of Technology says, "We decided to opt for solar power many years back. We have solar installations from the past eight years. By using solar power, we don't have to pay the electricity bill except only for our meter-charge. Anybody who has a rooftop can easily install solar panels. Even in cloudy weather solar energy can be generated. A typical household consumes 300 to 600 units per month, which can be easily managed on solar power."

"Using energy-efficient appliances also reduces consumption, so even if you are using solar panels, one can opt for energy-efficient appliances. Solar investment is for the long term because they can be used for 25 years," he added.

Aarti Mohanty, a homemaker says, "We are using a solar cooker for my cooking from past one year. I can prepare all kinds of meal in this cooker. It takes around 1 hour to prepare the food full of healthy nutrients which we can found very rarely outside now. The equipment can be a little costly but it is a one-time investment. For all the homemakers who enjoy good food, this is the best option."

The couple uses an electric car and other appliances which they charge with the solar power generated in the house. (ANI)

