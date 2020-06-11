Solar power panels came crashing down after high-velocity winds hits Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Solar power panels on Nizamuddin Bridge severely damaged due to rain and strong winds that hit parts of the national capital and adjoining NCR on Wednesday evening.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for next three days while partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm on June 15 and 16.

The Maximum and Minimum temperature will hover between 41°C and 26°C respectively. (ANI)

