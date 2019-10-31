Soldier dies as battle tank barrel explodes in Mahajan ranges in firing practice

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): An Army soldier lost his life when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during routine field firing training practice at the Mahajan firing ranges here on Thursday.

"Army soldier killed when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during routine field firing training in the Mahajan ranges today," Army sources said.

Investigations have been ordered into the accident, they said. (ANI)

