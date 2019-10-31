Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): An Army soldier lost his life when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during routine field firing training practice at the Mahajan firing ranges here on Thursday.
"Army soldier killed when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during routine field firing training in the Mahajan ranges today," Army sources said.
Investigations have been ordered into the accident, they said. (ANI)
Soldier dies as battle tank barrel explodes in Mahajan ranges in firing practice
ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:16 IST
