Soldier dies as battle tank barrel explodes in Mahajan ranges in firing practice

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:16 IST

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): An Army soldier lost his life when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during routine field firing training practice at the Mahajan firing ranges here on Thursday.
"Army soldier killed when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during routine field firing training in the Mahajan ranges today," Army sources said.
Investigations have been ordered into the accident, they said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:56 IST

