Soldier injured in exchange of fire with armed persons in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): A soldier sustained minor injuries in an exchange of fire between a group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal in Rajouri, a few kilometres from Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday night.



"Based on info regarding the presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal, few km from the LoC, search operations were launched last evening. During the night exchange of fire occurred in which one soldier received minor injuries and was evacuated. Operations in progress," Army's White Knight Corps tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

