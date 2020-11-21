Soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri on Saturday.



In the incident, Hav Patil Sangram Shivaji, an Indian Army soldier from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

"Hav Patil Sangram Shivaji was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," Lt Col Devender Anand said in an official statement.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Pakistan Rangers had violated ceasefire in the Harinagar sector in the Kathua district. (ANI)

