Soldiers and colleagues of Ladakh Scouts jawan who tested positive for COVID-19 quarantined: Army sources

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Indian Army has quarantined all soldiers and colleagues of the jawan who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, according to Army sources.

The jawan was attached to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh. According to senior Army sources, the Lance Naik tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The father of the 34-year-old jawan had returned to India on February 27 after pilgrimage to Iran and was quarantined and kept in isolation in hospital in Ladakh after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to sources, the soldier who was also quarantined on March 7 was detected positive on March 16 and was kept in isolation at hospital. The jawan's sister, wife and two children are also under quarantine.

A total of 147 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

