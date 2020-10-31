Solid waste contributes to rise in pollution level in Yamuna

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The level of water pollution rose in the national capital after a spike in levels of ammonia with banks of the river also strewn with large amount of solid waste.

Solid waste has been dumped by people in and around the river in several areas including Mayur Vihar. The areas along the river near Laxmi Nagar also had large accumulated waste.

With the rise in levels of ammonia, people in parts of the city complained of dirty water and water supply to some areas was also affected.

"For two days there is water shortage. We're buying water from outside. The piped water is very dirty and it's very difficult. Delhi government needs to answer as to why have they failed to fulfill our basic needs," a resident of Rajouri told ANI.

Manoj, a resident of Dwarka, said he had to purchase water from the market for drinking needs.



"The rise in level of ammonia has caused more water pollution. The government should solve this problem on priority," he said.

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chaddha had said earlier in the day that shortage in water supply in parts of the city was caused as two water treatment plants had to be shut as water from Yamuna contained spiked levels of ammonia.

He assured that normal water supply in the national capital will resume as usual latest by Saturday morning.

"The Yamuna river water coming from Haryana to Delhi had spiked levels of ammonia and reached 3 ppm (parts per million). Because of this, two major water treatment plants had to be shut. This affected water supply in few parts of north, north-west and south Delhi," Chaddha said.

"We coordinated with the Haryana government and found a solution to this problem. Affected parts will receive normal water supply latest by tomorrow morning," he added. (ANI)

