Solutions to Railway recruitment exams' concerns soon, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that the solution for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination is on the anvil after the committee received three lakh representations from the candidates.

The Railways had constituted a High Power Committee to look into the concerns and doubts raised by the candidates of the recruitment examination with regard to the results of the 1st stage computer-based test (CBT). Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will issue solutions to concerns raised by the candidates in a few days, said Vaishnaw on Friday.

"The High Power Committee got around three lakh representations which have been analyzed by the committee. The RRB will notify the solution in a few days," tweeted the minister.



The Railways Ministry had said that the Committee would go through the issues raised by candidates and give recommendations on results of 1st stage of the CBT of NTPC and the method used for shortlisting candidates for the 2nd stage.

The committee consists of five members, including Deepak Peter, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Rajiv Gandhi, Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Aditya Kumar, Member (Administration), Western Railway, Jagdish Alagar, Member RRB/Chennai, Mukesh Gupta, Member RRB/Bhopal.

Notably, the Railways had suspended both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests which were slated for February 15 and February 23, following protest by students who had alleged irregularities in the RRB exam. (ANI)

