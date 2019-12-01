New Delhi [India] Dec 1 (ANI): Ministry of Finance on Sunday appointed Soma Roy Burman, a 1986-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, as the new Controller General of Accounts.
She is the 24th Controller General of Accounts and the seventh woman to hold this position.
The Controller General of Accounts is the apex accounting authority of the Central Government. (ANI)
Soma Roy Burman appointed as new Controller General of Accounts
ANI | Updated: Dec 01, 2019 17:35 IST
