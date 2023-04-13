"Some are trying to disrupt peace in Punjab on ISI's order": Punjab Police

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): As the Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh continued to be on run amid a crackdown, the Punjab Police on Thursday, said that it is ready to deal with any situation, and has adequately deployed forces in the state.

Talking to the reporters, here in Amritsar, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "We are ready to deal with any situation. We will not let anyone disturb peace and harmony in the State. Some on orders from Pakistan's ISI trying to disturb the atmosphere in the State, but the people of Punjab want peace".

He also said that deployment of forces is a routine thing for the police keeping in view the people's convenience.

"It (police deployment) is a very routine thing for us. During Darbar Sahib at Amritsar, we deploy heavy forces. 5000 personnel are deployed in Anandpur Sahib during Hola Mohalla," he added.

However, the DGP refused to comment on the speculations regarding fugitive Amritpal surrendering on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Amritpal's close aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested in Amritsar's Kathu Nangal and was taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.



Papalpreet was seen with the fugitive Khalistan leader in several photographs that surfaced after the duo escaped the dragnet of state police.

In an unverified video on March 30, the 'Waris Punjab De' chief said he was not "a fugitive" and would soon "appear in front of the world".

Further, in the video, the veracity of which could not be determined, Amritpal said those who think he ran away from his people or friends should "get that thing" out of their minds.

Earlier, on March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides.

The Punjab Police had earlier, expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Following the input, Delhi Police raised an alert and stepped up efforts to track the fugitive radical preacher.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)

