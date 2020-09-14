Some are trying to sabotage development plans of the government: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 14 (ANI): Reacting to media reports alleging corruption in Life Mission project, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that some people are trying to sabotage the development plans of the government which are being done for the welfare of the people.

"Some are trying to sabotage what the government is doing for the development of the state and the welfare of the people," Vijayan said while inaugurating the first phase of Konni Government Medical College through video conference.

The Chief Minister criticised political parties which boycotted the hospital event, saying they cannot share the joy of the people and the development work done by the government.

"A group in the state is led by the thought that what people want, it should not happen. Some media are with it. Did you see the headline of a newspaper published today? The newspaper tries to make an image that the Life Mission project looks like a bribe scheme. Is that the situation. A total of 2.26 lakh homeless families got houses. They are in their own homes today," he added.

Vijayan said that the people should know how houses are constructed in each area.



"The process of completing the remaining houses has already begun. When all this comes as an achievement and pride of the state, the people want to tarnish the image of the government and hide such efforts from the public. That is why such propaganda and news. If anything happened to any of the contractors, why link it to Life Mission?" he said.

"What the government does for the people should be hidden, that is what this kind of campaign is for. None of this can mislead people. They will not judge the government on one day's news. People will judge the government through their experiences," he added.

"The project, which had stalled due to mismanagement, was resumed after the coming of this government. Therefore, it is natural for those responsible for abandoning the project to be upset. A full-fledged medical college is becoming a reality in Konni. These people cannot be happy at this stage. None of this should happen in the state. The glow of the walk must be dimmed. It should be kept secret - this mentality drives them. Many things unbearable to them have happened in the state during the last four and a half years," he said while criticising the media.

"Growth in the health sector is different. Our improved health system has been instrumental in preventing the COVID-19 epidemic. Primary health centers became family health centers. Super-specialty facilities have been set up in hospitals from taluk level to medical colleges. While such achievements are accepted by the country and the world, there is a section who are unable to acept that. They could not even accept that we had controlled the spread of COVID-19," he added.

Vijayan said that Konni Medical College will benefit not only the Pathanamthitta district but also the people of the eastern region of Kollam district and Sabarimala pilgrims.

"The remaining work of Medical college will be completed on time. Administrative sanction has been given for work worth Rs 351 crore. Once the master plan is received, the required amount will be made available from KIFB," he said.

Health Minister KK Shailaja was the chairperson. K.U. Janishkumar MLA welcomed the gathering. Forest Minister K Raju, MLAs Raju Abraham and Veena George were also present during the occasion. (ANI)

