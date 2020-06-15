Some bus routes not operational in UP due to lack of passengers: UPSRTC

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Some buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) are not running as there are no passengers on those routes, traffic superintendent in UPSRTC, DN Pandey said on Tuesday.

Several bus drivers and conductors of UPSRTC are finding it difficult to run the services due to low passenger turnout, amid the novel coronavirus.

"There are fewer passengers. Earlier we used to earn around Rs 14,000 on the route to Varanasi but now only Rs 6,000-7,000. Some buses are not running as there are no passengers at all on those routes," said DN Pandey.

It is difficult to bear the operational costs, Pandey added.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh's count of active coronavirus cases reached 4,948.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

