Some Delhi borders closed, security heightened in wake of farmers' agitation

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Some Delhi borders, where farmers have been protesting against the recently enacted three new farm laws, have been closed, announced Delhi Traffic Police on Friday morning.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders opened. Traffic diverted from NH-44 near Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GT Karnal road and NH-44," the Delhi Traffic Police informed on Friday.

It further added, "Ghazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH-24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizamuddin Khatta flyover. Traffic is very heavy in the areas including Vikas marg."

This comes in the wake of violence that broke out in different parts of the national capital during the Kisan tractor rally organised by farmers to protest against the new farm laws on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the Centre has extended deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till 4th February to maintain law and order in Ghaziabad in view of the farmers' protest.



Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border where farmers are protesting against the farm laws.



The Uttar Pradesh police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed at Ghazipur border since yesterday evening.



Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

