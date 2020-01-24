Some domestic, international forces want to divide society: Ramdev on anti-CAA protests

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev on Friday said that misinformation is being spread that citizenship of Muslims will be revoked through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He said that there are some "domestic and international forces" that want to create "division in society."

"No one can be stripped off their citizenship. Misinformation is being spread that citizenship of Muslims will be revoked through Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It is wrong. There are some domestic and international forces that want to create division in society," Ramdev said.

The newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, fast-tracks citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

