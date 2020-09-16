Some people are bad-mouthing film industry, our culture being defamed: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that some people are "bad-mouthing" the film industry and asserted that it is the responsibility of the government to check the menace of drug packet.

"Some people are bad-mouthing film industry. It's not only the industry but also our culture-tradition that is being defamed. They say there is a drug racket. Is it not in politics or any other sector? It is the responsibility of government and people to stop it," Raut told ANI.



Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday stated that she was "ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it".

"Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," she said during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha.

She stated that people working in the entertainment industry are "flogged" by social media. (ANI)

