Some people in constitutional bodies taking advantage of minor loopholes: Andhra Minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao on Saturday alleged that some people who manage constitutional bodies are trying to take advantage of minor loopholes.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Some people are managing constitutional bodies by taking advantage of minor loopholes in those constitutional bodies."

"Some institutions are acting in a high-handed manner and are ignoring the fact that they have the rights like any other normal institutes only. There is a need to openly discuss such matters," he added.



Rao pointed out that while the state government was trying to investigate the Amaravati land scam, the accused were allegedly trying to stop the probe.

"There is a scam in Amaravati land dealings. The cabinet sub-committee found the primary scam. Our government tried for a CBI inquiry. But there is no response yet. Therefore, the state government ordered for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation," he said.

Stressing that YSR Congress will raise these issues in Parliament, the minister further said, "Some persons have filed a case in the High Court seeking to stop the investigation of Amaravati land scam." (ANI)

