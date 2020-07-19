Some people think coronavirus can be eradicated by building temple: Sharad Pawar

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that some people think that the coronavirus would be eradicated by building a temple.

The NCP leader's comment comes a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust proposed two dates in August for laying the foundation stone of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "We are all thinking of how to fight the battle against coronavirus but some people think that coronavirus will be mitigated by building a temple. But our priority is to see how to improve the economy which has been affected due to lockdown."

"The lockdown has created an economic crisis and we want to request the State and Central government to pay attention to the issue," added Pawar.

The foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be held in the first week of August.

The Trust had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, held its second meeting at Circuit House on Saturday. (ANI)

