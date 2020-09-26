Some people trying to incite communal violence, says YSRCP MP on temple chariot fire

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Some people are trying to incite communal violence and gain political mileage, said YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao on the Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot fire incident.

He also raised the suspicion that such incidents are part of a conspiracy to disrupt communal harmony in the state.

On being asked about the chariot fire incident, Rao said, "Some are trying to create differences between the religions and to create disturbance to law and order situation in the state. As part of that, incidents have taken place for over a month, as on an agenda."



"The government suspects there might be some conspiracy behind such incidents, be it by the opposition parties or anti-social elements. There is no doubt that the government will probe and will bring the truth out," said Rao.

"In case it is proved that somebody is indulging in such incidents, I warn on behalf of the government that they will be severely punished," he added.

The newly-elected MP along with his family visited Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Saturday morning.

The chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted in a fire mishap in the early hours of September 6. (ANI)

