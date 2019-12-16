Some political parties promoting violence over CAA: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protests in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that "some political parties" are promoting violence over the issue.

Speaking to media here, Reddy said, "The protests must be done in a peaceful manner. The destruction of public and private property is wrong. The political parties behind this must stop the protests. On one hand, we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and on other, some political parties are going against the ideology of Gandhi and promoting violence."

On being asked if the government has sought any report from the Delhi Police on the protests and scenes of violence witnessed outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, the minister said, "We are in talks with the Delhi Police. The situation is under control now. I appeal the people of the country to live peacefully. The CAA is not against any religion."

Protests over the CAA escalated across the country on Sunday.

Several students and cops had sustained injuries in a protest in Jamia Nagar area yesterday. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

