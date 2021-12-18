Some political parties putting up pictures of martyrs in their rallies for political gains: Dhami's veiled dig at Cong

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], December 18 (ANI): Taking a veiled attack at Congress, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that some political parties are putting up pictures of martyrs in their rallies just for political gains.

"Today there are some political parties who are putting pictures of martyrs in their rallies just for political gains. They have nothing to do with the honour of soldiers," Chief Minister said while addressing a rally in Khatima.

Posters with photos of Congress leaders Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi alongside General Bipin Rawat, who recently died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, sprung up in the streets of Uttarakhand ahead of the Wayanad MP's rally in Dehradun ahead of state Assembly elections next year.

Speaking after inaugurating several projects in Khatima, Dhami said, "My dream project was to set up a residential school to bring forward the tribal children of our Khatima area. Khatima got this gift today. Our Tharu community resides in this area. You all supported me as your brother and son and gave me a chance to serve every time from here, that's why I am standing in the midst of all of you today as a chief servant. It is the blessings of you that I am working as a public servant in the whole of Uttarakhand today."

The Chief Minister further said, "You are all descendants of Maharana Pratap ji. His history of valour still lives on in everyone."

Lauding the Centre, Dhami said, "Whether it is about roads or highways, or facilities related to heli services, all the work is being done today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in a very wonderful way."

"Today soldiers are being respected in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister. PM Modi fulfilled the demand of One Rank One Pension pending for 40 years," he said.

He said that the land of Khatima has been the land of freedom struggle. "Many heroes have taken birth here, whether it is the state movement or the incident of freedom struggle, the history of this earth is full of examples of bravery."

"I always wanted that there should be such an institution in Khatima through which tribal children can progress in a very wonderful way. Eklavya Residential School will definitely prove to be a milestone in the development of children," the Chief Minister added.

"Bypass facility will be available in Khatima in the coming time. Simultaneously we are also constructing a new bus stand at Khatima," he added.

The Chief Minister announced that Maharana Pratap Administrative Academy Training Center will be constructed at Khatima. (ANI)