Some state govt, UT administrations allowing exceptions beyond lockdown measures: Union Home Secretary

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla urged all state governments and Union Territory administrations to ensure the lockdown measures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs are strictly implemented.

"It has been noted that some state governments/Union Territory administrations are allowing exceptions beyond what has been allowed under lockdown measures by the MHA. This amounts to violation of lockdown measures issued by MHA under Disaster Management Act, 2005," Bhalla said.

"All the state governments/UT administrations are requested to strictly implement the lockdown measures issued by MHA in the exercise of the powers under Disaster Management Act, 2005 in letter and spirit," Bhalla added.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

(ANI)

