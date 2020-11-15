Someone else will have remote control if Nitish becomes Bihar CM, says Tariq Anwar

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday said that Nitish Kumar may be the Chief Ministerial face in Bihar but the remote control will be someone else's hand if he is elected again.

"Earlier, Nitish Kumar emerged as a good leader but he is in a bad state in NDA. BJP has conspired and tried to weaken him. Now if he is again elected as an NDA leader or Chief Minister, then his condition will remain the same that the remote control will be with someone else but he will be the Chief Minister," said Anwar.

"Nitish Kumar has become very weak after the Bihar elections, now he will be completely dependent on BJP and will have to walk according to the way they will say or run that is why he has also left the case of LJP with BJP. However, Nitish Kumar should have taken this stand. LJP has fielded candidates against JDU everywhere and due to which Nitish Ji suffered politically," he added.



He added that if LJP remains in NDA, it will be confirmed that whatever LJP and Chirag Paswan did against Nitish Kumar, they did it with BJP's consent.

"As far as the formation of a Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is concerned, if there will be a majority, then obviously the government will be formed but in today's situation, it seems unlikely because the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA have got almost equal votes but there is a difference in the number of seats. Mahagathbandhan has achieved the majority, if some parties join them, then something might happen," said Anwar.

Speaking about West Bengal elections, Anwar said: "Bengal elections will be held soon and I believe that Mamata Banerjee is fully competent in Bengal and the way she is working especially against the Bharatiya Janata Party, it is difficult to say if BJP will be able to make it in West Bengal." (ANI)

