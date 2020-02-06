Son killed mother for property in Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): A man allegedly killed his mother over a property dispute in Ramadasupeta village here on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Koti Ramakrishna surrendered before the police after the incident. The victim is 58-year-old Koti Anasuyamma.

Circle Inspector, Tekkali Police Station, R Neelaiah said, "Anasuyamma has a son Koti Ramakrishna (34). She has two houses on her name and they are in custody of her daughter-in-law. Ramakrishna has been demanding his mother to put those properties on his name for some time, but the mother did not pay heed."

"On Wednesday morning, he had a quarrel with his mother on the same matter, and then he hit her with the leg of a cot due to which Anasuyamma died on the spot," said the official.

"Ramakrishna went to Tekkali police station on Wednesday evening and surrendered before the police. A case of murder has been filed against him and we are investigating the matter," he said (ANI)

