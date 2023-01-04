Son moves Habeas Corpus petition in SC seeking order to search father missing for six years

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): A man has moved a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to search for his father, who has been missing from the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh for the last six years.

The petitioner, Sitaram Patel, moved a Habeas Corpus plea seeking search and rescue of his father, who has been missing since August 22, 2016.

"The petitioner continuously approached the respondents but till date, no action has been taken due to political influence, as respondent No.2 is a sitting MLA holding a ministerial post in the Govt. of MP. Therefore, the petitioner (is) approaching this court by way of the writ petition (sic)," the plea read.



According to the plea, the petitioner's father, Man Singh Patel, owns a piece of land in Tili Mafi in Sagar Nagar tehsil of Sagar district and never wanted to transfer or sell it.

The petition claimed respondent No.2, Govind Singh Rajput, a sitting MLA and minister, along with others, allegedly changed the revenue records of the plot belonging to the petitioner's father and inserted their name into them.

The petitioner claimed his father had filed a criminal case on May 18, 2016 before city magistrate, Sagar, against Govind Singh Rajput in connection with the land dispute.

"During the pendency of the said criminal case before the city magistrate, Sagar, respondent No.2 called the father of the petitioner on August 22, 2016, for discussion regarding the above said land, but the father of the petitioner never came back," the petition stated further.

The petitioner claimed to have lodged a missing complaint on August 22, 2016, at Civil Lines police station, Sagar, but no action has yet been taken to trace his missing father. (ANI)

