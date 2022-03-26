Son of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya meets with road accident, condition stable

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): The son of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Yogesh Kumar Maurya, met with a road accident in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. He has not suffered any serious injury and his condition is stable.

The Deputy Chief Minister took to Twitter to share the health condition of Yogesh Maurya with a video of him expressing his gratitude to God for saving him.

"With the grace of Goddess Pitambara and everyone's blessing, my son Yogesh Kumar Maurya is completely fine. After consulting doctors, we will again leave for Pitambara temple to offer our prayers and seek blessings," tweeted Keshav Prasad Maurya.



According to Jalaun Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar, the accident occurred at the jurisdiction of Kalpi Police Station. Everyone is safe and was shifted to the nearby hospital immediately.

Maurya was on its way to Shri Peetambra Peetha in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway no. 27.

The locals came and police officials immediately reached the spot and rescued everyone who was there in the vehicles. The accident involved a tractor and Maurya's vehicle. (ANI)

