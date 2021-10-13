SonaComstar collaborates with NASSCOM to enhance digital skills of their employees through Future Skills Prime

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (Sona Comstar), an automotive technology company, is collaborating with Future Skills Prime - a MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology)-NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative to upskill its employees or workforce in cutting edge digital technologies with industry-relevant and government recognised curriculum-based courses.

Future Skills Prime is the first-of-its-kind public-private cooperation between the MeitY and NASSCOM to create a digital skilling ecosystem for India's citizens. The objective is to reskill/upskill graduates and professionals in emerging technologies and professional skills to make India a global digital talent nation in the coming years.

SonaComstar aims to upskill its employees to be ready to face the digital revolution across multiple functional areas. Future Skills Prime is dedicated to advising and encouraging Indian professionals to play motivating, valuable and purposeful roles in a future brimming with opportunities made possible by cutting-edge digital technologies.



Commenting on the initiative Vivek Vikram Singh, Group CEO, Sona Comstar said: "We are proud to be the part of the enterprise by Government of India and NASSCOM. As the world, especially manufacturing, rapidly transitions from the Industrial Age to the digital age, the skills required have also evolved. The advancement of technology and digital transformation compels up-skilling as the natural progression towards a promising future. As an automotive technology leader, it is our endeavor to up-skill our workforce at this juncture."

Kiran Manohar Deshmukh, CTO, Sona Comstar, said, "We are rapidly moving towards digital transformation. A lot of the work force is not prepared for change at such a scale, and we need to reskill our workforce--especially managers, engineers, and executives--according to the changing needs of the industry."

He further added, "The digital transformation will not only be rapid, but it will also proliferate across all facets of manufacturing. Therefore, there is a need to have 'digital literacy' among the entire workforce. Going forward, we also plan to work with NASSCOM to develop and curate the content suitable for the shop floor employees and other front-line associates in the manufacturing sector."

Future Skills Prime promotes skilling through Foundation, Bridge and Deep Skilling courses across technologies. The focus remains on digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, Cloud Security, Python, Design Thinking, and few soft skills like creativity and critical thinking. NASSCOM will continue to provide some new content regularly throughout the programme.

On the collaboration, Navanit Samaiyar, Head, Market Development and Learner Success, NASSCOM Future Skills said, "With technology proliferating industries, and the world moving towards digitized existence, it is essential that we arm the workforce across sectors to be future-ready with critical tech & professional skills. Upskilling in emerging technology is an armour that the workforce needs to not just meet the challenges of a digital-first world but to thrive in it. This initiative, by Sona Comstar, to upskill their workforce is a first in the automobile industry." (ANI)

