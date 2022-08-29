Sonali Phogat case will be transferred to CBI, if need arises: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Panjim (Goa) [India], August 29 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that if the need arises, the Sonali Phogat murder case will be transferred to the CBI.

While talking to ANI, Sawant said that all the accused have been arrested and further investigations are going on.

He also said that the Haryana Chief Minister has been informed of the investigation. All the reports have been sent to the DGP Haryana. He also said that if the need arises, CBI will be involved.

"We've arrested all accused. We are in talks with Haryana CM and have sent all reports to DGP Haryana. If we later feel the need to involve CBI, we will ask for it, CM Sawant told ANI.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Earlier, Goa Police had said that Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates who are now arrested after being named as accused in the case.

The two accused- Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh - have been arrested and further investigations are on, the Goa Police said.

The Goa Police arrested two more persons - Edwin Nunes and suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar - in connection with the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi said on Saturday.

The Police said that the investigation revealed that the drugs were supplied by a person named Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where the accused persons and the deceased were staying. (ANI)