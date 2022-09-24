Sonali Phogat murder case: Khap mahapanchayat to be held in Hisar today

Hisar (Haryana) [India], September 24 (ANI): A Khap mahapanchayat will be held on Saturday in Haryana's Hisar over the Sonali Phogat murder case.

A mahapanchayat was held earlier this month demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonali Phogat.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case.

CBI took over the probe into Sonali Phogat's death from Goa Police on September 15, 2022, and registered an FIR into the case followed by an order for a detailed probe in the case.

This came after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he will request Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding handing over the Phogat case to the CBI.

On September 12, the Ministry of Home Affairs recommended for CBI Investigation into Sonali Phogat's death case.

The family members of Phogat and the Haryana government had also made persistent demands in this regard.



Earlier, CM Sawant in a statement to the media had said that on the request of Sonali Phogat's family members, especially that of her daughter, the state will request Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the probe to the CBI.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had also said that the CBI would probe Phogat's death if the family was not satisfied with the Goa police's investigation.

Talking to media persons, Khattar said, "We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they've stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI."

Meanwhile, Supreme Court adjourned till September 26, Curlies restaurant's plea against the NGT order and extended its interim order on stay against the demolition till the next date of hearing.

The Curlies restaurant was being demolished for allegedly violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms but the owners of the restaurant have moved the Supreme Court challenging the demolition action.

Actor-politician Sonali Phogat was found dead in Goa last month. Her family immediately alleged foul play. Following allegations by her family, the Goa Police lodged a case of murder and arrested a couple of Phogat's associates.

Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. (ANI)

