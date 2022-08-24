Sonali Phogat's 15-year old daughter seeks justice for her mother's death

Hisar (Haryana) [India], August 24 (ANI): Seeking justice for the death of her mother from the government, the daughter of BJP leader from Haryana and television actor Sonali Phogat on Wednesday said that a proper investigation is required in the case.

"My mother deserves justice. The case requires proper investigation and the culprits should get strict punishment," said Phogat's 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara.

Yashodhara's demand came amid the suspicion of Phogat's family for something 'fishy' in her death.

Following her sudden demise in Goa, her family has raised questions about the manner in which the 42-year-old died claiming they suspect foul play in the matter.

They have also demanded an investigation by authorities into the death.

Sonali Phogat was brought dead to hospital in Goa on August 23 with several reports stating that the late actor had suffered a heart attack.

Sonali's sister Rupesh told ANI that their mother had spoken to the late actor a day before her demise in which the actor had complained of "feeling uneasy after her meal."

Hours before her sudden death, Sonali Phogat had posted some pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. In the images, she was seen flaunting her pink dupatta.

The Goa Police had on August 23 registered a case of unnatural death after she was declared brought dead by a Goa Hospital.

Sonali, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last Assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020. (ANI)