BSP chief Mayawati (File photo)
BSP chief Mayawati (File photo)

Sonbhadra firing case: Mayawati directs BSP Assembly members to provide all possible aid to victims

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:15 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for imposing Section 144 in Sonbhadra district and said it was an attempt to hide its failures in providing safety and security to the people.
She also said that a delegation of her party's Assembly members have been directed to provide all possible aid to those affected in the firing incident that took place in Sonbhadra earlier this week.
"The Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing anyone to go to Sonbhadra by imposing Section 144 to hide its failure in providing safety and security to people. However, BSP Assembly members have been directed to provide all possible aid to Sonbhadra victims. Government negligence is the main reason for this massacre," BSP chief wrote on her official Twitter handle in Hindi.
"In Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, tribals were oppressed, exploited and evicted from their land and now the massacre is proof of the failure of the state government's law. Not only UP, the people of the country are too worried, while the interest of the ST section was also taken care of during the BSP government," Maywati said in another twitter posting.
On Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka was detained on her way to meet the kin of those killed in the July 17 Sonbhadra firing incident citing imposition of Section 144 in the area, which prohibits movement of more than four people in the area. She was escorted to Mirzapur by Uttar Pradesh Police from Vanaras.
The Congress leader, who had spent a night at the Chunnar Guest House in Mirzapur, said that she will meet Sonbhadra firing incident victims and families of the deceased and if the government wants to put her in jail then she is fully prepared for it. She further said that she will not pay the bail amount at any cost.
The firing incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths of around nine persons. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:03 IST

TMC delegation on its way to Sonbhadra stopped at Varanasi...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by party leader and Derek O' Brien, which was on its way to Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district to meet the families of those affected in the firing earlier this week, was stopped at the Vara

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:49 IST

Muslims are being punished for not migrating to Pakistan, says Azam Khan

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): In another controversial statement, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan said on Saturday that Muslims in the country are being punished for their decision to not go migrate to Pakistan after the partition in 1947.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:48 IST

After legal notice Sirsa reiterates allegations against Delhi speaker

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi MLA and national spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Manjinder Singh Sirsa has reiterated the allegation he made in an earlier social media post about the Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and said he will prove it in court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:28 IST

NIA raids home of accused in Ansarulla terror case

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning carried out raids at the residence of one of the accused in connection with the Ansarulla terror group case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:20 IST

Heavy rainfall predicted in AP, Karnataka

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:16 IST

UP: Man mistaken to be thief set ablaze by locals, two held

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A man was thrashed and set ablaze allegedly by locals after he was mistaken to be a thief as he tried to hide in a house on being chased by dogs here in Raghopur village on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:13 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Pakistani troops on Saturday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district around 9 am, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:51 IST

Hyderabad: One arrested for groping young woman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): A special operations team and local police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly groping a 19-year-old woman on the road in LB Nagar area here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:48 IST

Heavy rains lashes Kerala, 7 fishermen missing

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): Seven fishermen are reported missing as rains intensified and lashed several parts of Kerala for the third day on Saturday under the influence of the southwest monsoon. Heavy rains have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:13 IST

Cong says 'jungle raj' in UP, claims no water, electricity...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claiming 'jungle raj' in his state as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken by police to the Chunar Guest House in Mirzapur, where electricity and water s

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:52 IST

UP: Priyanka Gandhi spends night at Mirzapur guest house

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was prevented on Friday on her way to meet the families of those affected in the Sonbhadra firing case spent the night at a guest house here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:24 IST

J-K: 20 electric buses flagged off in Srinagar under FAME India scheme

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise, Arvind Sawant on Friday flagged off 20 electric buses in Srinagar under the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric

Read More
iocl