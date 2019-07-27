Sonbhadra firing: Cong gives compensation cheques to kin of victims

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): A delegation of Congress leaders on Saturday handed over compensation cheques to the families of those killed in a clash over a land dispute in the district recently.

"After the massacre in Sonbhadra, I tried that their voices should be heard. They must realise that they are not alone, people are with them. I announced financial help and shared their grief. Today, Congress leaders visited Ubbha village and gave cheques for monetary assistance," the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi.



At least, ten people including women were killed, while over 20 sustained injuries when a village headman and his associates allegedly opened fire at a group of people over a land dispute at Ubbha village in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district on July 17.

The incident took place when the village headman went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago.

Priyanka, who met the victims' families after a high voltage political drama, had announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families who lost their near ones in the firing.

Her visit had upped the temperature of the state politics after she was stopped from visiting the bereaved families and was put in detention in a guest house in the adjacent Mirzapur district. (ANI)

