Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference on Sunday in Lucknow. Photo/ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference on Sunday in Lucknow. Photo/ANI

Sonbhadra massacre: District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police removed

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:28 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday removed Sonbhadra's District Magistrate (DM) Ankit Agarwal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Salman Taj Patil, 18 days after Umbha massacre on July 17.
The State government has also taken action against 8 gazetted and 7 non-gazetted officers and has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the massacre.
"On July 17 in Sonbhadra, an unfortunate incident took place. Later I visited the area on July 21 along with the DGP of the state. We had formed two committees -- one to look into land disputes and the other one was about police cases," Adityanath said at a press conference.
"We received these two reports on Saturday. We will take action against all responsible for this incident," he added.
Speaking about the root cause of the incident, Adityanath said: "More than 1300 bigha land registered under a society was moved in an individual's name in 1989. This caused the land dispute. In 2017, the sale of land started which caused more friction and eventually culminated in the incident which took place on July 17."
"More than one lakh hectare land was grabbed by forming fake societies in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur under the Congress's regime. The investigation committee will submit its report in three months' time. We will take action under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to illegal occupancy of land," he said.
At least ten people including women were killed, while over 20 sustained injuries when a village headman and his associates allegedly opened fire at a group of people over a land dispute at Ubbha in Ghorawal area in the district on July 17.
The incident took place when the village headman went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:22 IST

Gujarat: Three girls die in wall collapse in Bharuch

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India] August 4 (ANI): Three girls died and two were injured on Sunday after a wall collapsed here in Nadeda Village of Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:21 IST

Present times witnessing belligerent and reckless behaviour by...

Guwahati (Assam) [India] August 4 (ANI): Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday said that the 'strong traditions and ethos' of our judicial institutions will help us overcome the present times that are witnessing 'belligerent and reckless behaviour' by certain individuals and groups.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:17 IST

Focus on winning 2024 election now, PM Modi tells MPs

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On day two of 'Abhyas Varga', a training programme which is being organised by the BJP for all its parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the lawmakers to focus on winning 2024 elections from now on.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:08 IST

HS Phoolka writes to Punjab Speaker, urges to accept resignation

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Senior advocate HS Phoolka sent a letter to Punjab Speaker Rana KP Singh on Sunday urging him to accept his resignation as a member of the State Legislative Assembly so that by-election in Dakha constituency can be held along with Jalalabad and Phagwara consti

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:06 IST

MP: Kids risk lives to reach school after delay in bridge construction

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India] August 4 (ANI): In Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an unwarranted delay in construction of a bridge over a dam has been wreaking havoc, as it has left about 50 villages without road connectivity. This has forced the public--especially school children--to face unimagi

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:02 IST

Failed to understand why Amarnath Yatra was stopped: Digvijaya Singh

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that he failed to understand why Amarnath Yatra was stopped.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:56 IST

Mumbai: One dead, another injured after wall collapses in Lonavala

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): One person died and another sustained injury after a wall collapsed at Lonavala area here in the wee hours of Sunday following heavy downpour in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:53 IST

Thane police rescues people stranded in flood water

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Thane police teams have rescued several people who were stranded in floods due to heavy rains here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:49 IST

E-tendering scam: Remand of private secretaries of former MP min...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The two Private Secretaries of former Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Narottam Mishra were sent to police remand for further four days by the court on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:47 IST

Srinagar: All-party meeting underway at Farooq Abdullah's residence

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Amid brewing tensions after the deployment of additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir, an all-party meeting is underway at the residence of National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:43 IST

Karnataka: Yediyurappa to conduct aerial survey of flood affected areas

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 4 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is going to conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:41 IST

Delhi: Sharpshooter of notorious Abdul Naseer gang held

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In a major catch, a team of Shaheen Bagh police station of South-East District have arrested a sharpshooter of notorious Abdul Naseer Gang on Friday.

Read More
iocl