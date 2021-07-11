Sonbhadra police closely monitoring situation after clash during block panchayat chief polls: SP

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Sonbhadra Police on Sunday said they are closely monitoring the situation after a clash broke out between police and alleged workers of Samajwadi Party in Sonbhadra during Block panchayat chief polls held yesterday.



While speaking to reporters, Sonbhadra Superintendent of police Amarendra Singh said, "After the announcement of election results, supporters and workers of defeated candidate and party got excited and pelted stones at police personnel and the Magistrate. They were around 250 in number."

"Some police personnel got injured. We are assessing the situation," said Singh.

Further probe in the matter is underway. Attributing Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in the three-tier panchayat elections to the hard work of the party workers and the welfare policies of the government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the win reflects the people's 'unwavering faith' in the policies of the BJP government. (ANI)

