Soni Razdan seeks enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made 'scapegoat'; clarifies later

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Actor Soni Razdan on Tuesday said that there was need of a "solid enquiry" into why the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged in 2013, was made a "scapegoat".

Citing a media report regarding suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh being allegedly named by Afzal Guru in a letter penned to his lawyer, Razdan tweeted, "This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat."

However, later Razdan clarified in another post asked why no one took Afzal Guru's allegations about Davinder Singh seriously.

"No one is saying he is innocent. But if he was tortured and then ordered by his torturer to do what he did isn't that what needed to be fully investigated? Why did no one take his allegations about Davinder Singh seriously. That's the travesty," she wrote.

Davinder Singh was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA has registered a case and begun investigations in connection with the arrest of Davinder Singh after it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 16. (ANI)

