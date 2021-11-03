Sonia Gandhi accepts Amarinder Singh's resignation from Congress

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Wednesday.

Venugopal tweeted, "Hon'ble Congress President has accepted the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the primary membership of Indian National Congress."

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sent his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi and announced a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress', ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.



"I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. 'Punjab Lok Congress' is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Singh had in September stepped down as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting Congress after months of a rift with the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Captain Amarinder had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister. (ANI)

