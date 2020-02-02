New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for a routine check-up.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also there in the hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi for routine check-up
ANI | Updated: Feb 02, 2020 20:13 IST
