Sonia Gandhi appoints AICC Secretaries in poll bound Assam, Kerala

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed six All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries attached to the general secretaries of Assam and Kerala with immediate effect.

Anirudh Singh, MLA, Vikas Upadhyay, MLA and Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe have been appointed from Assam while P Viswanathan, Ex-MP, Ivan D'Souza, Ex MLC and PV Mohan have been appointed from Kerala.

"The party appreciates the contributions of Joint Secretaries Haripal Rawat and Dr. Sanjay Choudhary," the notification issued by the party read. (ANI)



