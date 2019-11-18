Sonia Gandhi arrives in Parliament for winter session

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrived at the Parliament to participate in the winter session starting today.

BJP MPs Hema Malini and Kirron Kher were also seen arriving at the Parliament.

The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z Plus security.

The winter session of Parliament began today and is scheduled to go on till December 13 and will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days. Many key bills, including the Citizenship Bill, are scheduled to be tabled.

The Citizenship Bill, which the BJP seeks to pass with the aim of granting citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014, will be taken up during the proceedings of the House.

Other key bills that are likely to be taken up during the course of the Houses include the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. (ANI)