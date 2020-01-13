Sonia Gandhi asks all senior leaders of Delhi to contest in assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has asked all the senior leaders of Delhi Congress, including those who contested Lok Sabha polls, to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
On Monday, Gandhi called a meeting of senior Congress leaders, who contested Lok Sabha polls, at 10 Janpath. The meeting was held for almost an hour.
Senior leaders from Delhi, including Ajay Maken, JP Agarwal, Rajesh Lilothia, Nasib Singh and Arvinder Singh Lovely were present in the meeting.
According to sources, few leaders have agreed to fight the upcoming Delhi election.
Rajesh Lilothia told ANI that he has also proposed to the party interim president that he wants to fight from New Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:40 IST
