Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting to chalk out party's strategy in Parliament

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party">Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of her party's Parliamentary strategy group to finalise the approach to be followed in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Party president Rahul Gandhi was present at the meeting which was held at his mother's residence.

Senior Congress leaders AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, P Chidambaram, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and K Suresh were also in attendance.

In the meeting, leaders discussed a common agenda to ensure better floor coordination among the Opposition parties.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad briefed everyone about the discussions that took place in the all-party meeting, we also discussed many key issues, we will also hold meetings with the Opposition parties. No discussion on Leader of Opposition took place, I have not been informed anything about it," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told media after the meeting.

Earling, talking to ANI, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma had given a sense of what will be his party's line during the session. "The government should end the ordinance culture. It should respect the parliamentary process and important bills should be sent to Parliament Committees before being discussed in the house," Sharma had said.

While the name of the party's leader in Lok Sabha is yet to be decided, sources had suggested to ANI that Ghulam Nabi Azad will continue as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha and Anand Sharma as his deputy.

The Congress party is in dilemma as to who will take over and lead the party in the Lower House, sources had said. (ANI)

