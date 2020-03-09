Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Hans Raj Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday expressed her deep condolences on the demise of former Law Minister and Governor Hans Raj Bhardwaj.

"Remembering his long years of service as parliamentarian and law minister, she extended her heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," read a tweet of Congress.

Congress leader Gulab Nabi Azad also paid tribute to Hans Raj Bhardwaj at his residence.

Bhardwaj passed away on Sunday at the age of 82. Over the years, the Congress leader had given strong statements against his party leaders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Sunday tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister and former Governor, Hansraj Bhardwaj Ji. He was a learned man who made noteworthy contributions to public life while serving the country in several capacities. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!" (ANI)

