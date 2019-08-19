Sonia Gandhi condoles Jagannath Mishra's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Newly appointed interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed grief over the passing away of former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra on Monday.

"As a three-time Congress Chief Minister of Bihar, Union Cabinet Minister and PCC President on many occasions, Dr Mishra always stood for the interests of the deprived and the marginalised minorities in society. He will be remembered for a long time to come," Gandhi said.

Aged 82, the former Bihar Chief Minister breathed his last in New Delhi on Monday following a prolonged illness. Starting his career as a professor, Mishra went on to become Chief Minister of Bihar three times from Congress party and also served as a Union minister.

Currently, he was a member of Bhartiya Jan Congress (Rashtriya).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences on the demise of the veteran leader and declared a three-day state mourning.

He will be cremated with full state honours. (ANI)

