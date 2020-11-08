Sonia Gandhi congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on US election victory

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden for his victory in the US elections and Senator Kamala Harris on her election as the next Vice President.

In a congratulatory message, Sonia Gandhi said India looks forward to a close partnership under the leadership of Biden and Harris.

"Under the wise and mature leadership of President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, ; India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world," she said.

Biden will be 46th President of the United States. Kamala Harris, who was Biden's running mate, will be the first person of Indian descent to serve as US Vice President. (ANI)