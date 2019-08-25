Sonia Gandhi congratulates Sindhu for becoming first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championships

New Delhi (India), Aug 25 (ANI): Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday congratulated PV Sindhu for winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships and voiced hope that the Indian shuttler continues to earn laurels and scales newer heights in the days to come.

By winning the title, Sindhu, who was born in Hyderabad, has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.

In a statement, Gandhi said, "As the first Indian to have won the apex title, Sindhu has done the nation proud. Hers is a story of grit and perseverance that inspires millions. Hope that PV Sandhu continues to earn laurels and scales newer heights in the days to come."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Sindhu for her historic win at the BWF World Championships in Switzerland.

Sindu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in straight games in Switzerland on Sunday.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday. (ANI)