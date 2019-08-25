Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu
Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Sindhu for becoming first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championships

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:37 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 25 (ANI): Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday congratulated PV Sindhu for winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships and voiced hope that the Indian shuttler continues to earn laurels and scales newer heights in the days to come.
By winning the title, Sindhu, who was born in Hyderabad, has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.
In a statement, Gandhi said, "As the first Indian to have won the apex title, Sindhu has done the nation proud. Hers is a story of grit and perseverance that inspires millions. Hope that PV Sandhu continues to earn laurels and scales newer heights in the days to come."
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Sindhu for her historic win at the BWF World Championships in Switzerland.
Sindu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in straight games in Switzerland on Sunday.
The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:13 IST

TN: Political parties stage protest against 'black laws' enacted...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham (TMMK) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) on Sunday held a demonstration in parts of Tamil Nadu demanding revocation of four "repressive black laws" recently enacted by the Centre and also to condemn mob lynching incident

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:11 IST

Tej Pratap plays Lord Krishna on Janmashtami in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Tej Pratap, the elder son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, donned the avatar of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:50 IST

Uttarakhand teacher gets emotional farewell by students, parents

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A Government Inter College (GIC) teacher in Bhankoli was given an emotional farewell not only by the students but also by the residents of the entire village.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:47 IST

Bulandshahr violence accused welcomed with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai',...

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Amid the chanting of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram,' five accused of sedition in the Bulandshahr violence were accorded a heroic welcome by their supporters outside the jail after they were released on bail on Saturday evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:46 IST

BJP leaders laud PV Sindhu for her feat at BWF World Championships

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other BJP leaders on Sunday lauded Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for her stellar achievement at the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:17 IST

Nagaland Governor promises to resolve Naga political issues soon

Kohima (Nagaland) (India), Aug 25 (ANI): The ongoing Naga peace talks are most likely to be concluded, said Governor R N Ravi, who earlier was an interlocutor between the Centre and Naga groups.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:14 IST

Assam: BSF kills suspected Bangladeshi cattle smuggler in Karimganj

Karimganj (Assam) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a man when a group suspected cattle smugglers were trying to cut the fence and enter Indian territory along the international border with Bangladesh in Assam's Karimganj district in the wee hour of Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:46 IST

Kerala: 12-yr-old girl raped, impregnated by school teacher in Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her school teacher in Malappuram's Thenhipalam area, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:39 IST

Rahul, Priyanka congratulate PV Sindhu for historic win at BWF...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for her historic win at the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:36 IST

UP: Two security officials indulge in scuffle

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan and a home guard indulged in a fight in Mandi Chowki under Baraut police station in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:31 IST

Nation is proud of your stupendous achievement: Vice President...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning the BWF World Championships, saying the entire nation is proud of her stupendous achievement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:22 IST

Kiren Rijiju congratulates PV Sindhu on behalf of people of India

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday spoke to Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and congratulated her on behalf of the people of India for winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Read More
iocl