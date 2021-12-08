Sonia Gandhi demands detailed discussion in Parliament on border issues at Cong meet

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday demanded a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on border issues.

Speaking at a parliamentary party meeting, Sonia Gandhi said, "We demand a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on border issues."

She also expressed solidarity with the suspended 12 members of Parliament and said that the move by the Rajya Sabha Chairman is "unprecedented and unacceptable".

"We stand in solidarity with the suspended MPs," she said.

The meeting comes amid protest by the opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for "unruly conduct' on the last day of the monsoon session of parliament. The MPs were suspended last week.

On November 29, the members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. (ANI)