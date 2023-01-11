Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Doctors in the hospital said she was discharged after her condition was stable.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital in a stable and satisfactory condition on January 10 at 3 pm."



Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on January 4 after complaining of a respiratory infection.

On December 24, Sonia Gandhi joined Bharat Jodo Yatra.

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches the national capital on Saturday, the Wayanad MP shared an emotional post on Twitter saying that the love he received from his mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, he shared the same with the country.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's mass outreach campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra, entered the national capital on Saturday morning. Sonia Gandhi joined the Yatra in the national capital. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with her husband Robert Vadra also joined the yatra.(ANI)

