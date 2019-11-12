Sonia Gandhi expresses condolences on the passing of former CEC TN Seshan

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday expressed her condolences on the passing away of former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan.
"Seshan was a seasoned civil servant who went up to serve as the Cabinet Secretary. He will always be remembered for strengthening the Election Commission of India and pioneering many far-reaching electoral reforms," she said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over Seshan's demise, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday night in Chennai. He was 87.
A 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Seshan was the 10th CEC and served from December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996. (ANI)
