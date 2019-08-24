Sonia Gandhi expresses deep pain at 'untimely demise of Jaitley'

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former union minister Arun Jaitley.

The Congress president expressed deep pain and distress at the "untimely demise of Jaitley".

"Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, parliamentarian and minister and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered." she said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that keeping political rivalry aside, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Jaitley had came forth to express their grief over the demise of Congress' 81-year-old stalwart Sheila Dikshit last month.

Condoling former Delhi Chief Minister Dikshit's death, Jaitley had said, "Saddened to know about the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji, senior leader of the Congress party. Condolences to bereaved family members and supporters. She will be remembered for her works. May God give peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Jaitley passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.

Confirming the senior leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)