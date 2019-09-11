Congress President Sonia Gandhi. File photo
Sonia Gandhi extends greetings on Onam

By Sonia-Onam | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:23 IST

New Delhi, Sep 11 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has extended her greetings on occasion of Onam.
Extending her warm wishes to all Malayali brother and sisters living in India and abroad, she said, "Giving, sharing and celebrating together were the essence of Onam that bind all communities and faiths together and strengthens the secular and plural fabric of India."
"May this Onam bring joy, prosperity, peace and strength to all", she said.
On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted citizens on the auspicious occasion.
"Happy Onam to each and every one of you! May this festive season bring joy and happiness to all," Gandhi, who was elected as an MP from Wayanad, said in a tweet.
Onam is a harvest festival mainly celebrated in Kerala. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the Great King Mahabali, who according to the legends is said to visit Kerala on this auspicious occasion.
This 10-day long festivity witnesses people decorating their houses with 'Rangoli' and engaging themselves in activities like boat race, flower arrangement, tug of war among others. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:28 IST

